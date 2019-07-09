|
|
Carolyn Jean Long Carolyn Jean Long, 75, Ozark, MO, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away July 2, 2019. She was born June 8, 1944 in East Chicago, Indiana to Carl and Laura Thompson. She lived in Topeka, Kansas and attended Highland Park Schools and then raised a family before moving to the Ozarks.
She continued the passion of classic hot rods that she enjoyed with her late husband and was an active member in the Ozarks Antique Auto Club. She was an avid seamstress and enjoyed many crafts and hobbies.
She married Donald L Long, Sr. May 28, 1960 who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death is one grandson, Forrest Varney.
Surviving Mrs. Long are her children Michelle (Jack) Ferrell of Ozark, MO, Dawn (Kris) Kramer of Topeka, KS and Donald Long Jr. of Topeka, KS, a sister Diana (Danny) Schlup of Defiance, MO, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at Greenlawn East in Springfield, MO at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019. She will be laid to rest on July 11, 2019 in Topeka Kansas at Memorial Park Cemetery with graveside services at 1:00 pm.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Carolyn J. Long Memorial Fund in care of Simmons Bank.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019