Carolyn Malone, of Topeka passed June 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born January 5, 1954 in Topeka.



Carolyn was dedicated to her family, her marriage of 50 years and a job for 45 years.



Carolyn was loved dearly by many and will be missed tremendously.



Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband C "Wayne" Malone in November 2019. As well as both of her parents: Howard and Rose Flowers, a younger sister: Vicki Flowers and two brothers: Daryl and Wayne Flowers.



Surviving is her daughter Melodie Malone and Son in law Robert Sapp. Brothers: Jay (Lori) Flowers and Eddie (Pat) Flowers. Sisters: Jacque (O'Dell) Sewell, Linda Bigenwalt, Juanita (Curt) Turkin all of Topeka and Beverly Zavadil of OP, Ks. One Granddaughter, Brittany Sapp (Dan Elder) and great grandson Beau Elder all of Grand Island, Neb. As well as many nieces and nephews. Not to mention her grand dog: KiKi.



Angels Above is handling her cremation. No funeral services at this time. The family will have a celebration of life for both Carolyn and her husband at a later date. Burial for the couple will also be in the future.



