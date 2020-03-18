|
Carolyn Kay Kuhn, 75, of Topeka, Kansas passed away at her home on Sunday March 15, 2020.
She was born March 19, 1944 in Wilmington, NC the daughter of Byron E. McCartney and Phyllis (Armstrong) McCartney.
Her beginnings in education were simple. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in western Kansas through the eighth grade before moving to the town of Oberlin, Kansas to attend high school.
She studied at Fort Hays State University from 1962 to 1966 earning a bachelor's degree in education and speech therapy. She received a Master's Degree in Speech Pathology in 1970 from the University of Kansas.
She began her teaching career in the western Kansas town of Wakeeney, where she taught second grade and speech therapy. After receiving her Master's Degree, she worked for a year as a speech therapist for USD 501. Then she and her family moved to Kansas City where she taught in the Turner school district while her husband attended dental school.
Her family moved back to Topeka and in 1986 she began teaching at Robinson Middle School where she taught math, science and reading. She spent the next 18 years teaching mathematics to middle school students. In 1989 she was selected as USD 501's nominee for the Kansas Teacher of the Year.
Carolyn enjoyed quilting, sewing, and playing the piano. She was an exercise enthusiast and loved to play tennis and pickle ball. She especially enjoyed searching out garage sales and rooting for her beloved Kansas Jayhawks.
She married Howard Kuhn on January 19, 1969 in Danforth Chapel on the campus of the University of Kansas. He survives. Other survivors include a daughter, Amie Bruce and her husband, Jeff of Temecula, California; a son, Ryan Kuhn and his wife Heather of McPherson, Kansas, five granddaughters, Landyn, Jadyn, Riggs, Brodie and Lleyton. She was preceded in death by her parents Byron and Phyllis McCartney and a brother Evan McCartney.
The family will receive friends from 11 am until 2 pm on Saturday, March 21st, at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home at 800 SW 6th Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Mid-America Chapter of the ALS Association sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020