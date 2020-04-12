|
|
Carolyn M. Huffman Carolyn Marie (Covert) Huffman, 84, of Topeka passed away April 6, 2020. She was born in Topeka, January 10, 1936 to Eldon F. Covert and Laura Jeanette (Pierson) Covert.
Carolyn was a 1954 graduate of Topeka High School and received a Bachelor of Education degree from Washburn University in 1961. She taught first grade in the Seaman School District for 12 years.
She married John Edward Huffman in August of 1958. They were married for 59 years. In 1968 they moved from Topeka to Olympia, Washington, and later lived in Tacoma. John's profession as a consulting engineer provided the opportunity to live in California, Arizona and Oklahoma before settling in Salina, Kansas.
Carolyn made lifelong friends in every community where they lived. She loved her family, her friends and especially her dogs. She loved and cared for Bichon Frises for many years. Carolyn was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority, P.E.O. Chapter DL, Salina, The Salina Theater Guild and Trinity United Methodist Church in Salina. Carolyn loved to cook, cross-stitch and send letters and greeting cards to family and friends.
Carolyn is survived by her sister Kathy (Jim) Maag of Topeka, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces, nephews and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John, in 2017, her sister, Nancy Covert Harner, and brother-in-law, Rod Harner.
Honoring her wishes, Carolyn was cremated. Private inurnment services at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka, and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Atria Hearthstone and Lexington Park Health for their faithful care and support of Carolyn in her last years.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS 66604 or First United Methodist Church Topeka, 600 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka, KS 66603.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020