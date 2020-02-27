Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Grantville United Methodist Church
Carolyn "Kay" Neubauer


1944 - 2020
Carolyn "Kay" Neubauer Obituary
Carolyn "Kay" Neubauer Carolyn "Kay" Neubauer, age 75, of Grantville, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Autumn Home Plus in Topeka. Kay was born October 4, 1944 in Salina, KS the daughter of Earl and Margurite (Newman) Walters. She married Bernard Neubauer, Jr, March 30, 1964 in at Ft. Hood, Texas. She worked at Woolco for a few years, then as a Chiropractor assistant for Dr. Rex Wright and then Dr. Robert Rusnick in Topeka. Kay was a member of 4-H in her youth. She was a long time member of the Grantville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and loved to travel, especially to Alaska. She is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Bernard; a brother, Earl Walters of Abilene, KS and a sister, Rita Geiger of Georgia.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grantville United Methodist Church. She will lie in state Monday from noon - 7:30 p.m. with a visitation from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Grantville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grantville United Methodist Church and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
