Carolyn Sue (Turner) Curran, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be held once restrictions are lifted and will be announced by the funeral home. Memorial contributions: Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, KS 66604. For an extended obituary, visit www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements by Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. Carolyn Carolyn Sue Sue (Turner) (Turner) Curran Curran
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020