More Obituaries for Carolyn Curran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Sue (Turner) Curran

Carolyn Sue (Turner) Curran Obituary
Carolyn Sue (Turner) Curran, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be held once restrictions are lifted and will be announced by the funeral home. Memorial contributions: Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, KS 66604. For an extended obituary, visit www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements by Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. Carolyn Carolyn Sue Sue (Turner) (Turner) Curran Curran
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020
