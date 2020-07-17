Carrie R. Chaney - November 1, 1983 - July 8, 2020



Carrie Ruth Chaney 37, Topeka, Kansas died July 8, 2020 at her home at 318 SE 47th Topeka. She suffered from seizures and other health issues. Carrie was employed by several restaurants- Denny's and Perkins; Wyndham Worldwide Hotels in Texas and Kirby Vacuum in Topeka. She graduated from Dover High School and went on to be a Nurse Aide in Topeka, KS. She was born in San Bernardino, CA, November 1, 1983, the daughter of Catherine Sue Hill -Plummer and Darrel Plummer. She is survived by both her parents, her sister Christian Ann Brown; Grandma and Grandpa, Bill and Ruth Davis of Topeka; Grandma Reeva Plummer of Holton; Eddie Wallace, friend; and other relatives in Texas. Cremation was done by Angels Above Creations. Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Deep Creek near Manhattan, KS in her Grandma Ruth's plot July 25th at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The Topeka Rescue Mission or Crestview UMC, Topeka, KS 66614



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store