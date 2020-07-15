Carrie Ruth Chaney 37, Topeka, Kansas died July 8, 2020 at her home at 318 SE 47th Topeka. She suffered from seizures and other health issues.



Carrie was employed by several restaurants- Denny's and Perkins; Wyndham Worldwide Hotels in Texas and Kirby Vacuum. In Topeka. She graduated from Dover High School and went on to be Nurses Aid in Topeka, KS.



She was born in San Bernardino, CA , November 1, 1983 the daughter of Catherine Sue Hill Chaney and Tim Chaney, but was raised by Dad - Darrel Plummer. She is survived by her sister Christian Ann Brown and her Grandma and Grandpa, Bill and Ruth Davis of Topeka, Eddie Wallace, friend and other relatives in Texas.



Cremation was done by Angels Above Creations. Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Deep Creek near Manhattan, KS in her Grandma Ruth's plot July 25th at 10:00 a.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Topeka Rescue Mission or Crestview UMC, Topeka, KS 66614.



