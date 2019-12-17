|
Carrol Ann (Erickson) McCartney Carrol Ann (Erickson) McCartney, 82, Auburn, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Carrol Ann Guthridge was born in Amarillo, Texas, the only child of Earl and Ruth Guthridge. Her father's work in the oil pipeline industry made for many moves in Carrol's childhood. She graduated in Indiana from Bishop Noll High School in 1955. Carrol enrolled at the University of Tulsa, the only female engineering student in her class, however, graduated in 1959 with a Degree in Education. During her college years she was active in the Phi Mu Sorority and served on the Executive Committee of National Young Republicans. Carrol taught in the Tulsa public schools until marrying George E. Erickson, Jr. in 1966 and moving to Topeka.
In the 1970's and 1980's Carrol focused on raising her two daughters Ingrid and Karin, as well as beef cattle and Quarter Horses. One of her horse joys was showing her grey mare in AQHA halter at the American Royal. Her community leadership and volunteering was nearly a lifetime pursuit, but a few diverse highlights include: Carrol was active as a docent with the Kansas Judicial Center, helped in the Topeka celebrations of the USS Topeka Los Angeles Class Submarine commissioning in 1989, and was an active 4-H leader and FFA volunteer particularly with youth interested in horses. She took multiple teams to national events including a Top 5 National Team to the AQHA Youth World Horse Judging Contest. A talented seamstress, Carrol designed horse show apparel under the name of "Pizzazz".
Carrol desired to be impactful in the classroom again and earned her Master's in Education. She taught at Topeka West High School for over 10 years helping youth with learning disabilities. Carrol went above and beyond every day trying to help her students succeed.
Shortly after retiring from teaching, Carrol married her college sweetheart, Robert J. McCartney on June 4, 2005. They built a house together, enjoyed traveling, collecting pets, and spending time with grandchildren. Carrol came out of retirement to manage the retail equine goods store at Rocking V Ranch and took great pride in organizing the horse shows held at Rocking V Ranch.
Small but mighty, Carrol was a fighter. She had survived breast cancer, a heart attack and over five years of living with dementia and Alzheimer's. She died in her home. She is survived by her husband Robert J. McCartney, Auburn; daughters Ingrid (Erickson) Vandervort (Jerry Vandervort) of Wakarusa; Karin (Erickson) Harrison (Mark Harrison) of Mosely, VA; a step-daughter Jill McCartney of Oklahoma City and three grandchildren: Jordan Vandervort, Justin Vandervort, and Nathan Harrison.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at The Venue at Rocking V Ranch, 7325 SW 93rd Street, Wakarusa, Kansas. She will be returned to the place she always called home; Tulsa, Oklahoma at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Quarter Horse Association Youth Scholarship or the .
