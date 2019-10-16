|
|
Carroll L. Williams HOLTON-Carroll Lee Williams, age 77, passed away suddenly on October 13, 2019. A believer and faithful servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom he is with today and for eternity, Carroll was born and raised in the Netawaka, KS area on November 28, 1941, the son of Everett and Marietta Williams. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Sandra Kay Oxandale on September 7, 1964. They recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Carroll was the beloved father of Eric (Heidi) Williams of Augusta, KS, Jill (Rick) Crouch of Holton and Matt (Libby) Williams of Augusta, GA. He was very proud of his children and his 9 grandchildren, Peyton, Carter, Joshua and Samuel Williams; Paige and Parker Crouch; and Camille, Reese and Whitney Williams. They brought him tremendous joy. He was a devoted husband who loved his wife well. He was the uncle to many nieces and nephews who adored him. He was a wonderful cousin to many, and a faithful and devoted friend.
Carroll loved spending time with his family more than anything and he and Sandy attended each and every sporting event, musical performance, award ceremony and special event they could possibly get to. He loved KSU women's basketball and volleyball, Holton High School sports of all kinds, as well as little league sporting events of his children and grandchildren. He volunteered as a coach for Optimist basketball, little league baseball and softball, and much more.
Carroll was an avid golfer and loved spending time on the course with his sons and grandchildren as well as his good friends. He enjoyed lawn work and gardening and his lawn and garden were the envy of Jackson County. He took great pleasure in giving away his bountiful harvest of sweet corn, tomatoes and peppers to his friends and family.
Carroll worked for more than 20 years at Denison State Bank and retired in 2002. He was loved by his co-workers and his customers. He served on the bank Board of Directors after his retirement. Prior to DSB, he worked at Santa Fe Railroad where he formed many lifelong friendships.
Carroll volunteered in his community and was admired by many for his kindness and service. The community was a better place because of him. Over the years, he served on many boards including the Optimist Club, the Jackson County of Friends of Hospice Board, the head of the board that built Chandler Park, the first HHS Auditorium renovation, church boards and many others.
Carroll was a faithful attendee of Holton First Baptist Church. He was a long-time member of Evangel United Methodist Church of Holton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Gene, Larry and Dwayne Williams, a grandson, and several cousins and dear friends.
Family will greet visitors from 5:00 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Holton Country Club. Please join his family for his Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Holton First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carroll's memory to the Holton Community Hospital Foundation c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019