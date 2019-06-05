|
Carroll Schraeder Fredrick Carroll Schraeder passed from this life to be with the Lord Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born February 16, 1938 in St. Marys, Kansas to Fred C. and Regina Matilda (Allen). Survivors include sons Tharon and wife Misty of Council Grove, KS; Jeffrey, Bailey Island, Maine; and Michael of Overland Park, Kansas, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Mr. Schraeder was preceded in death by his wife Laura, daughter Lisa, brother Thomas, and father and mother.
In 1964, Carroll and his family moved to Council Grove where he became the first General Manager and helped build Tri-County Telephone Association from roughly 600 subscribers to in excess of 3,400 and thirteen exchanges before his retirement in 1999. During his tenure at Tri-County he was also very active in state and national telecom associations serving as President, board member, or committee member for organizations such as State Independent Telephone Association, Kansas Telephone Association, National Telephone Cooperative Association, and Western Rural Telephone Association. In 1988 when wireless service was in its infancy, Carroll entered Tri-County Telephone into the wireless arena becoming an integral part of the newly formed Liberty Cellular company as a director. Liberty grew from a startup to more than 150,000 subscribers and was subsequently bought by Alltel 10 years later for more than $517 million and is now known as Verizon Wireless. Additionally, shortly before his retirement in 1999 Mr. Schraeder was instrumental in helping construct the acquisition of Council Grove Telephone Company by Tri-County Telephone (TCT).
Mr. Schraeder was an avid golfer and member of Council Grove Country Club serving as both a committee member and past President. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, travel, spending time with his grand children and watching football and basketball games. He and his wife Laura were loyal Kansas State fans and held season tickets to Wildcat football for many years.
Mr. Schraeder is also survived by brother William of Louisville, KY; brother Edward and friend Jane of Topeka, KS; sister Teresa of St. Marys; sister Isabelle (husband Richard Simecka), Topeka, KS; sister Rose Mary (husband Robert Murry), Topeka, KS; and sister Mary Alice, Shawnee, KS.
Funeral services for Mr. Schraeder will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Council Grove, KS. Mr. Schraeder chose to be cremated. Contributions can be made to the Morris County Hospital and sent to Zeiner Funeral Home, Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019