Carter Friess Carter James Friess, 1 year old beloved son of Coty and Jennifer Dillman Friess, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in his mother's arms.
Carter had a wonderful personality. He was so happy and loved to make others happy as well. He dearly loves his big sister and big brother and loved being with them. In Carter's short life he touched many hearts and his presence here on earth will be dearly missed.
Carter is survived by his parents; his sister, Zahra; brother, Charlie; grandparents, Don and Lorraine Haug, John and Carrie Friess, Paul and Beth Dillman and Brian and Carlean Harrod; his great-grandpatents, Carol Friess, Harold Friess, Billie Dillman and Ralph Haug; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Carter's Homecoming service will be Wednesday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at Fellowship Bible Church. Burial will follow at Mission Center Cemetery at 29th and Urish Road.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Carter Friess Memorial Fund (to be used for his siblings' educations) at any Azura Credit Union or Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019