Carter Lane Curtis Carter Lane Curtis passed away on Sunday March ,51 2020 in Denver Colorado. Carter was 28 years old.
Carter was born in Topeka, Kansas on July 26, 1991. At the age of 3, Carter was diagnosed with Type 1 insulin-dependent diabetes. He and his family and friends faced this disease bravely together over the next 25 years.
Carter was the youngest child of Jeff and Connie Curtis. He was the brother of Cathryn and Christian. In 2002, Carter and his family moved from Topeka to Hays Kansas. Carter graduated from Hays High High School in 2010. He attended the University of Kansas, Fort Hays State University, and Metropolitan State State University of Denver. Carter moved to Denver in 2014. He loved Colorado and the mountains and was was the ultimate lover of all animals.
Carter is survived by his parents, Jeff and Connie Curtis, his brother Christian Curtis, sister Cathryn Preisner and her husband AJ Preisner, and their two daughters Ember and Breckyn, all of Hays, Kansas. Also surviving and relocated to Hays are his two furry cat friends, Aspen and Farley.
He is also survived by his uncle and aunt - John and Laurie Curtis of Manhattan, Kansas, cousins Lindsey Curtis and spouse Katie of Junction City, Kansas, Matthew and Andrea Curtis and family of Manhattan, Kansas, and Julie and Matthew Ott and family of Detroit, Michigan.
He is also survived by his aunt and uncle - Terri and Doug Taylor, cousin Heather and Bob Brouhard and family of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and cousin Brandon and Diana Taylor and family of Mandeville, Louisiana; uncle Gary Moore from Independence, Missouri, cousins Jacob Moore of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Eric and Kristin Moore and family of Independence, Missouri, Lance and Julie Moore and family of Kansas City, Missouri, and uncle Gregg Hartley and cousin Hunter Hartley of Cameron, MO.
Carter was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Rex and Marge Curtis of Hays, maternal grandparents John and Barbara Riffle of Cameron, Missouri, and his aunt Donna Moore and aunt Janette Hartley.
Memorials in honor of Carter's life are suggested to the Humane Society of the High Plains in Hays, and also to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrforg), in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays Kansas. A private burial service for Carter has taken place. A public celebration of Carter's life will be held in the near future - stay tuned! Condolences and memories of Carter may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020