Cary L. Stephens, 57, Lawrence, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.He was employed in maintenance at the Target Distribution Center and formerly worked at Mars.Survivors include his children, Amber; Cody (Victoria Alejos); Chase Stephens; Olivia Stephens; parents, Bob and Carolyn Fehring; sister, Cathi Buckley; and step brother, Ron Fehring.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Mount Hope Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS.To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com