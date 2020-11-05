1/1
Cary L. Stephens
Cary L. Stephens, 57, Lawrence, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.

He was employed in maintenance at the Target Distribution Center and formerly worked at Mars.

Survivors include his children, Amber; Cody (Victoria Alejos); Chase Stephens; Olivia Stephens; parents, Bob and Carolyn Fehring; sister, Cathi Buckley; and step brother, Ron Fehring.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Mount Hope Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
