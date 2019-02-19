Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Cary Rahmeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cary Shawn Rahmeier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cary Shawn Rahmeier Obituary
Cary Shawn Rahmeier Cary Shawn Rahmeier, 48, of Topeka, passed away on February 15, 2019.

The family will hold a visitation at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th Street, Topeka. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is handling arrangements. To read a complete obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.