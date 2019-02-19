|
Cary Shawn Rahmeier Cary Shawn Rahmeier, 48, of Topeka, passed away on February 15, 2019.
The family will hold a visitation at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th Street, Topeka. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is handling arrangements. To read a complete obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019