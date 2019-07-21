|
Case Bonebrake Case Artman Bonebrake, age 97, joined his sweetheart Marie, as well as his daughter, Veronica in heaven on June 13, 2019. He was born at home in Ash Rock Township, Rooks County, Kansas, the son of Josiah and Edna (Artman) Bonebrake. He married Marie Veronica Rizek November 14, 1942. She passed September 27, 2009. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Avalon Ruth Melton.
Case excelled in every endeavor to which he was called: school, marriage, parenthood, military and career. In high school he called signals in football from his tight end position. At Kansas State he was in Blue Key, the outstanding 13 senior men's honorary designation and a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering before serving as a B-24 pilot in Italy in WWII earning a Bronze Star. He obtained a second degree in Business Administration from KSU upon his return from the war, which might not have occurred had his parachute not absorbed several pieces of flack while bombing Ploesti. He helped Fritz Knorr coach little league baseball in Manhattan for many years. Automobiles were a passion of his and the family driveway and street were lined with his prizes making parking in the garage a skill to be mastered. He was a skilled sports car rallyist, winning several national rallies with Jim Baran and Marie. Because of his curiosity and engineering training, he acquired a 300 SL Mercedes gullwing that no one, even the dealer, could get to run. It took him about a day to fix it.
On his 93rd birthday he celebrated by completing a tandem sky dive out of a perfectly good airplane. Even recently, when travel was more difficult, he communicated with his children and grandchildren by email, sharing jokes and enjoying pictures.
He was the physical plant director at KSU for over twenty years before moving to Tucson, Arizona for a similar position in 1980. He was national Physical Plant Administrators president on two separate occasions. Case and Marie returned to Manhattan in 2007 where they enjoyed life at Meadowlark Hills until her passing in 2009.
He is survived by his sister, Gladys (Dinnie) Ashcraft, Indiana, son, Charles Richard of Topeka, and daughter Cynthia of California, eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life Reception will be held at Meadowlark Hills -Community Room, 2121 Meadowlark Road in Manhattan on Saturday, July 27 at 11:00a.m., with inurnment later that day at Ash Rock cemetery near Woodston, Kansas.
A memorial for Case and Marie Bonebrake has been established at the Kansas State University Foundation. Contributions may be sent to KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, KS 66502, please indicate fund M47266. To make a gift online, go to www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials.
Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
