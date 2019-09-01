Home

Cassandra Jean (Carl) Minde

Cassandra Jean (Carl) Minde Obituary
Cassandra Jean (Carl) Minde HOLTON- Cassandra Jean "Stormy" Minde, 60, of Holton, KS, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her home with family by her side.

Memorial Service will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Topeka. Family will greet friends from 5-7:00 P.M., Friday evening, September 6, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. The family request no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the of Kansas City or Peace Comfort Dogs c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
