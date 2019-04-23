|
Cassie Jean Crain Cassie Jean Crain, 58, was called Home to be with our Lord on Friday, April 19, 2019 with her husband Ryan and mother-in-law, Kay Sheaffer standing by her side.
As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Cassie's Life will be held at a later date. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Jefferson County Home Health and Hospice, 1212 Walnut St., Oskaloosa, Kansas 66066 or to an animal shelter or rescue of your choice.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Cassie's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019