Catherine "Cathy" Brown, age 69, of Lawrence, KS, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 12, from 10-10:30 A.M. followed by a parish rosary at 10:30 A.M. at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. all at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 615 E. Wyandotte St., Meriden, KS 66512. Burial will follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery. For an extended obituary, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com. Catherine Catherine "Cathy" Cathy Brown Brown
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.