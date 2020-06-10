Catherine "Cathy" Brown
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine "Cathy" Brown, age 69, of Lawrence, KS, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 12, from 10-10:30 A.M. followed by a parish rosary at 10:30 A.M. at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. all at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 615 E. Wyandotte St., Meriden, KS 66512. Burial will follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery. For an extended obituary, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com. Catherine Catherine "Cathy" Cathy Brown Brown

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Rosary
10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved