Catherine "Cathy" Brown, age 69, of Lawrence, KS, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 12, from 10-10:30 A.M. followed by a parish rosary at 10:30 A.M. at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. all at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 615 E. Wyandotte St., Meriden, KS 66512. Burial will follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery. For an extended obituary, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com . Catherine Catherine "Cathy" Cathy Brown Brown