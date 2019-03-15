|
|
Catherine (Broadfoot) David Catherine (Broadfoot) David, 96, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born November 14, 1922, in Bennington, KS, the daughter of Rev. Clarence P. and Christie (Rolfe) Broadfoot Rose. She attended elementary schools at Americus, Burlingame, Powhattan and Gridley. She graduated Silver Lake High School in 1940.
She attended Clark's Business School and Real Estate courses at Washburn University and was a licensed Real Estate Agent. She retired July 1, 1996 from the State of Kansas, Department of Human Resources as an Employer Relations Specialist Interviewer. She previously worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation. She had worked for 45 years in the Federal, State and Business Community.
She was a member of the Eastern Star Loyal Chapter #176 of Silver Lake and Topeka Chapter #462, Saint Andrew's Scottish Society, Kansas Association of Public Employees and Administration (A.P.E.S.). She was a member of Topeka First United Methodist Church and Wesley Weds Sunday School Class.
She enjoyed having family at their house at Lake Sherwood and skiing, playing piano at the V.A. hospital for 25 years and as an avid volunteer since 1971 and traveling to England and Scotland with Marion. Above all else, she loved spending time with family and friends. She was known as a professional in both her appearance and her work ethic.
Catherine married John David on September 11, 1941 in Silver Lake, KS. He preceded her in death on June 13, 1968 and they were together for 27 wonderful years. She married Marion Raper on February 14, 1982 in Topeka, KS. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2015 and they were together for 33 wonderful years.
Survivors include daughters, Carol A. David and Connie K. Wollin; step-daughters, Karen Jensen, Marsha Nelson, Mary Bentley and Nancy Crump; grandchildren, Matthew David Cole, Rodney D. Cole, Rachel Ryall, Elizabeth Ryall, Teri O'Razda, Diana Spitzer, and Lynn Belland; 10 great-grandchildren; 14 step-grandchildren and 8 step-great-grandchildren; in-laws Maynard and Dorothy David.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clarence Broadfoot and Kenneth Broadfoot; sisters, Ethel Spare, Mary Staib, Christie Bramlett, and Helen Gilfillan; grandson, John Wollin.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel - Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. The family will greet friends an hour prior. Interment will follow at Penwell-Gabel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Baker University, P.O. Box 65 Baldwin City, KS 66006; School of Education. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019