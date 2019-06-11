|
Catherine E. "Cathleen" Reed SOLDIER - Catherine E. "Cathleen" Reed, 78, of Soldier, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
She was born April 3, 1941 at Holton, KS, the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth Beightel Kennedy. She graduated from Holton High School in 1959 and received her nursing degree from St. Mary's College in Leavenworth.
After nursing school Cathleen worked at the Holton Hospital. She later moved to Billings, Montana and worked as a nurse there before moving back to the Holton area. She again worked at the Holton Hospital before moving to the Jackson County Health Department, working first as a nurse and then as the Director. She retired in 2003 after twenty-three years of service to the health department.
She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Holton and the Altar Society at the church. She played the organ at St. Dominic and at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church for many years. She was a founding member, board member, and former director of the Jackson County Friends of Hospice. She was very active with the Holton Community Hospital, currently serving on the board of directors of the hospital and the hospital foundation, very active on the steering committee for the building expansion, and a member of the Hospital Auxiliary. Cathleen was also a member of the Jackson County Historical Society, the East Grant Unit and had been a long time Open Class Superintendent with the Jackson County 4-H Fair.
She married Dale Reed on September 8, 1973 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Holton. He survives, of the home.
Other survivors include two daughters, Cody Utz (Aaron), Holton and Kitty Reed-MacDonald (Ray), Montrose, CO; a brother, Joe L. Kennedy (Kathy), Soldier; a sister, Betty Jo Howells (Bart), Dillon, MT; and four grandchildren, Grace, Isaac and Preston Utz, and Dayle MacDonald.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12th at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, west of Holton. Cathleen will lie in state from noon Monday until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home. She will lie in state after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m., followed by visitation until 8:30. Memorials are suggested to the Embrace the Future Capital Campaign at Holton Community Hospital, St. Dominic Catholic Church or Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 1034, Holton, KS 66436. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019