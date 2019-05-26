|
Catherine Jo "CJ" Heim St. Marys-Catherine Jo "CJ" Heim passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the St. Marys Manor.
She was born November 15, 1924 to Edward F. and Anna Rose Cunneen Brennan in the Lost Creek Community north of Belvue. CJ graduated from St. Marys High School.
CJ first worked at Sunflower Ordnance Works in Lawrence from 1944 through 1946. On April 23, 1949 she was united in marriage to John C. Heim. She and her husband owned and operated John C. Heim Construction. She later worked as a health aide in the local public schools for a number of years. Her favorite job was being a mom and grandma. CJ was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and spent many hours in the adoration chapel. She was a member of Hoy-Heim American Legion Auxiliary in St. Marys.
Her husband John preceded her in death on April 21, 1973. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Jim, Rod and Ed "Bud" Brennan, and daughter-in-law Brenda Heim.
Those left to cherish her memory are five sons, John C. Heim Jr., St. Marys; Mike (Patty) Heim, Topeka; Dan (Sharon) Heim, Nashville, TN; Gary (Nina) Heim, Elk Grove, CA; and Mark (Trish) Heim, Rossville; four daughters, Nancy (Evan) Lundin, Boise, ID; Kate (Steve) Jacobson, St. Marys; Peggy Schultz, Wichita and Shannon (Tom) Dugan, Sacramento, CA; her sister, Rosemary (Bob) Fulmer, Wamego; her brother, Joe Brennan, Indianola, IA; as well as 25 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm Monday, May 27 at the church where a rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Marys Food Pantry or the Johnson Basic Cancer Research Center at KSU and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019