Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 722-2100
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
West Heights United Methodist Church
Catherine K. Copenhaver


1940 - 2019
Catherine K. Copenhaver Obituary
Catherine K. Copenhaver Copenhaver, Catherine K. 79, passed away peacefully on August 19th 2019, she was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, and grandmother. Cathy graduated from Washburn University in Topeka Kansas with her degree in Sociology. She then entered into her life long career of Social Work, she worked for Via Christi St. Francis Hospital for 33 years before entering into retirement. She is survived by her husband of 33 years James Foster Sr.; children: Keith (Holly), Cathy (Matt), and Jason. She also had 8 loving grand children and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in her honor at West Heights United Methodist Church on August 24th 2019 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers please send honorariums to the or West Heights United Methodist Church.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
