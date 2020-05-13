Home

Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Visitation
Sunday, May 17, 2020
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, May 17, 2020
12:30 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
312 NE Freeman Ave
Topeka, KS
View Map
Catherine Schmidt Obituary
Catherine Schmidt Catherine Arlene Schmidt, 88, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Catherine was born October 26, 1931, the daughter of Willis and Catherine Geraghty Bordner. She graduated from Capitol Catholic High School. Catherine married Richard Schmidt on August 26, 1950. She loved making baby quilts for her grandchildren. Catherine was known as the Tomato Lady.

Catherine is survived by her children, Cindy Bezdek (Mark), Rick Schmidt (Tammy), Ron Schmidt (Michelle), Patty Slocum (Ron), Jeannie Burge (Paul), Mike Schmidt, Bob Schmidt (Carol) and Barb Burgen (Dennis); 20 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. She as preceded in death by her husband, and a son, Jim Schmidt.

Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where visitation will follow until 3 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 312 NE Freeman Ave, Topeka KS 66616. Burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing is required at the visitation, Mass, and interment.

Memorial contribution may be made to Midland Care Hospice or to , sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020
