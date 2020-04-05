|
Cathy Kay VanAtta Cathy Kay VanAtta, 68, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born May 29, 1951, in Kaw City, Oklahoma, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Davis) Martin.
She graduated from Ponca City High School in 1969 and later went on to attend Northern Oklahoma College where she obtained an Associate Degree in Education.Cathy was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church, of Topeka. There for 38 years Cathy enjoyed teaching the children in Sunday School Class. Cathy married Chris VanAtta September 17, 1971 in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
Survivors include her husband, Chris of the home; her son, Jason (Robin) VanAtta of Salina, KS; a sister, Linda (Gene) Lochridge of Ponchatoula, LA; a niece, Jessica Ray of Oklahoma City, OK; a grandson, Dane VanAtta of Salina, KS; a nephew, Scott Lochridge of Cullen, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sue Leming.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, in Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to First Southern Baptist Church 1912 SW Gage Blvd. Topeka, KS 66604. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka 66610. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020