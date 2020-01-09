|
|
Cecil D. Rothers Cecil Duane Rothers, 85, of Topeka, KS passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 peacefully at his home at Thornton Place retirement community.
Cecil was born on the family farm northwest of Havensville, Kansas, in the same house that his father was born in, on Oct 6, 1934. He was the son of Phil and Ferne (Kelly) Rothers. He was the 2nd child of 5. He is preceded in death by brothers Dean, Kenneth and Darrell. He is survived by his sister Karen (Nix) and his daughter Connie. Also preceded in death by nephews David and Joe, survived by Diane, Duane, Darin, Steve, Sherri, Greg, Terri, J.C. and Lucinda, and many great-nieces and nephews.
His education began in a one-room school house, Coal Creek School #53, near Havensville, KS from 1939-1947, when the family moved in March to a farm closer to Corning (with electricity!). He continued to attend Coal Creek country school, riding his horse, Chub, every day to finish out the school year. Cecil then attended Corning High School and graduated with 14 classmates in 1953.
Cecil began working on a bridge construction crew for his uncle, Alvis Rothers, then worked construction for the railroad. He was drafted into the Army, and entered active duty on Oct 14, 1958, and was honorably discharged on Sep 28, 1960, stationed mostly in Germany. Cecil continued his education in computer science, and then worked for the State of Kansas for 33 years as a Payroll Operations Manager, starting July 1, 1963 and retiring April 8, 1996.
Cecil was married three times. With his first wife, he had a daughter, Connie, in 1955. He was married to Audrey (Deters) for over 30 years. Their marriage was annulled. He married Kathryn (Kuder) on Oct 25, 2004 at St. Joseph Catholic church in Topeka. She passed away on August 26, 2017.
Cecil was an avid Kansas historian and dedicated K-State Wildcat fan. He enjoyed hunting with his buddies of 50+ years, Randol Walker and Orlyn Peterson. Randol and Bonnie Walker became Cecil's family in recent years. His dog, Buddy, was his constant companion for the last 10 years.
He was baptized in the Catholic church and was a parishioner at Holy Name and St. Joseph's Parishes in Topeka. Later, he attended Countryside Methodist Church alongside his wife, Kathryn.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020 with a memorial service and military honors to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Countryside United Methodist Church, 3221 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS. An additional memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. (mountain time), Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Tribune United Methodist Church, Tribune, KS. Inurnment will follow at Greeley County Cemetery in Tribune, Kansas. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions in Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 13067, Alexandria, VA 22312. To view a full obituary and leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020