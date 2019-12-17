|
Cecil G. Bland Cecil G. Bland, 87, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019.
A Graveside Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery in the chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. Interment with military honors will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will greet friends an hour prior to service time.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019