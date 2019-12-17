Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Bland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil G. Bland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil G. Bland Obituary
Cecil G. Bland Cecil G. Bland, 87, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019.

A Graveside Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery in the chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. Interment with military honors will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will greet friends an hour prior to service time.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -