Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th P.O. Box 270
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th P.O. Box 270
Holton, KS 66436
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th P.O. Box 270
Holton, KS 66436
Cecil Lee Bowser Cecil Lee Bowser, 89, of Mayetta, KS, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Medicalodge Jackson County with family by his side. Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. Memorials may be given to the Holton Community Hospital Hospice or Medicalodge Jackson County Activity Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2019
