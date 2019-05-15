|
|
Cecil Lee Bowser Cecil Lee Bowser, 89, of Mayetta, KS, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Medicalodge Jackson County with family by his side. Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. Memorials may be given to the Holton Community Hospital Hospice or Medicalodge Jackson County Activity Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2019