Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauer Funeral Home
212 South 4th Street
Seneca, KS 66538
(785) 336-2101
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Mater Dei Church/Holy Name
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:15 AM
Mater Dei Church/Holy Name
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Mater Dei Church/Holy Name
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia Gerstenkorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia A. (Boor) Gerstenkorn


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cecilia A. (Boor) Gerstenkorn Obituary
Cecilia A. (Boor) Gerstenkorn Cecilia A. Gerstenkorn, 98, of Topeka, died on February 11, 2019, in Seneca, Kansas.

Cecilia was born on October 30, 1920, in Odin, Kansas, the daughter of John and Louisa Beran Boor. Cecilia married Julius Gerstenkorn on January 19, 1943. They enjoyed 67 years together, prior to his passing in 2010.

Survivors include daughter Bernice Glissman (Dick), Centralia; sons Kenneth (Vickie), Haslet, TX, Melvin and Ray (Karen) both of Topeka; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one sister, Alice Schneweis (Ambrose), Hutchinson.

A visitation will be held at Mater Dei Church/Holy Name from 9 to 10:15 am on Thursday, February 14, 2019. A rosary will be prayed at 10:15 before Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.

The family suggests memorials to Mater Dei Catholic Church or Mater Dei School, which can be sent in care of Lauer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.lauerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.