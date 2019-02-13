|
|
Cecilia A. (Boor) Gerstenkorn Cecilia A. Gerstenkorn, 98, of Topeka, died on February 11, 2019, in Seneca, Kansas.
Cecilia was born on October 30, 1920, in Odin, Kansas, the daughter of John and Louisa Beran Boor. Cecilia married Julius Gerstenkorn on January 19, 1943. They enjoyed 67 years together, prior to his passing in 2010.
Survivors include daughter Bernice Glissman (Dick), Centralia; sons Kenneth (Vickie), Haslet, TX, Melvin and Ray (Karen) both of Topeka; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one sister, Alice Schneweis (Ambrose), Hutchinson.
A visitation will be held at Mater Dei Church/Holy Name from 9 to 10:15 am on Thursday, February 14, 2019. A rosary will be prayed at 10:15 before Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.
The family suggests memorials to Mater Dei Catholic Church or Mater Dei School, which can be sent in care of Lauer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.lauerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019