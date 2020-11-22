Celestino "Max" E. Hernandez, age 60, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.
Max was born the son of Celestino and Florentina (Ortiz) Hernandez on June 8, 1960 in Joliet, IL. He was a 1979 Topeka High School graduate and attended Washburn University.
Max was proud to serve in the Army National Guard for eight years. He was a longtime cafeteria supervisor for Topeka High School. On October 3, 1997, Max married Amy Runyan in Topeka. Together, they shared 15 years of marriage before Amy's passing on March 30, 2013.
Enjoying watching and playing sports, his favorite teams were Kansas State University and Kansas City Chiefs. He was a loyal fan of wrestling and would always be watching the WWE. If he wasn't enjoying sports, Max loved to spend time with his kids and especially, his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his beloved daughters and sons, Shyanne Hernandez, Marcina A. Hernandez, Daven Runyan and Patrick Runyan; two brothers, Michael Hernandez, Cresencio "Chris" Hernandez and Patricia Luna; three sisters, Patricia "Pat" Vega-Carmona, Katherine Toledo, Marcina (Victor) Escobar; two loving grandchildren, Jocelin Hernandez and Ambriella Runyan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Celestino and Florentina Hernandez; wife, Amy Hernandez; sister, Joan Bernal Hernandez and a brother-in-law, Fernando Toledo.
Max will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Monday, November 23, 2020 from noon until 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary at 6:30 P.M. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 P.M., at the funeral home. Cremation will follow after services.
Memorial contributions can be made in Max's loving memory to the National Kidney Foundation
, 6405 Metcalf Ave., Suite: 204, Overland Park, KS 66202.
Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.