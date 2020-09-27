1/1
Celia Eddy
1932 - 2020
Celia Ann Eddy, 88, of Topeka passed away Saturday September 19th, 2020.

She was the daughter of Chaffin & Leigh (Goforth) Foster. She was born in Denver, CO on June 16th, 1932. From there she moved to Bakersfield, CA where she lived for nine years before moving back to the Midwest and finally settling in Topeka in the war years. She graduated from Topeka High Class of 1949. She was a graduate of Washburn University, with post graduate degrees from Emporia State and Kansas University, (All with honors).

Celia married Ron Eddy in 1949, (they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2014). She resided in Topeka, KS where after receiving her degrees she taught English at Holton High School and was the Librarian at Perry Lecompton High School. In 1979 they moved to Myrtle Beach, SC to be closer to their daughter. There she was the high school Librarian at North Myrtle Beach High till 1993. In 1998 they returned to Topeka and renewed their membership at the 1st Christian Church, where they were both very active within the church.

Celia loved to laugh, travel, and thoroughly enjoyed life, always seeing the best in everything. She especially liked to prank her sisters and brother. She resided at Brewster Place and was known throughout for her hats she would wear and her little dog "Mimi".

Celia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ron, daughter Linda Howe, sister Mary Lou Ihrig, & brother Joey Foster. She is survived by her two sons, Steven Eddy and Martin (Sherry) Eddy; Sister Barbara Betti; four granddaughters; eight grandsons; 18 great-grandchildren; brother in-law Jack (Carol) Eddy; five nieces and three nephews; Special friend Jan Johnson; Her little dog Mimi.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be at 11AM, Saturday November 7th, 2020 at Dove Chapel SW, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS 66610. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church. Private inurnment will be at Penwell-Gabel Cemetery. Dove Cremation & Funeral Service in Topeka is assisting the family. To leave a message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
