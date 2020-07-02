Chad Jeanneret

Chad Alan Jeanneret, 27, passed away June 28, 2020.Chad will lie in state Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Family will not be present.Due to COVID-19, Chad's Celebration of Life will be limited to his immediate family, Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. His service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home (to benefit Chad's son, Jaxon Jeanneret).To read Chad's full obituary, send condolences online and access the Facebook link to his service, visit