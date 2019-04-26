Home

More Obituaries for Chance Stiffler
Chance Stiffler

Chance Stiffler Obituary
Chance Stiffler Chance Quentin Stiffler, 16, of Meriden and Topeka, KS, died April 20, 2019 in Jefferson County of an accidental shooting. He was born January 29, 2003 to Quentin Stiffler and Nichole Cooney-Dowding in Topeka. Chance was an avid outdoors man that loved fishing, hunting, cars, basketball, hanging out with friends and football. Much to his mother's disbelief, he is one of the fastest at "shot-gunning". Born a leader with a kind heart, he had a gift of gab and made the most incredible stories to try and cover his butt. His stories will be remembered fondly. He was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and beloved friend to many, especially Mackie and Sydney. He was a member of "Fight Club", Jeff West and Seaman Districts.

Survivors include his parents, Nichole and Jackie Dowding, Topeka and Quentin and Kristi Stiffler, Mayetta, KS, Mallory Stiffler, Hoyt, KS, two sisters, Taylor Dowding, Tristyn Dowding, two brothers, Tyler Dowding and Camdon Stiffler, all of the home, grandparents, Michael Cooney and Stephanie Colbert, Topeka, Jason and Renee Phillips, Perry, Dale and Kathy Stiffler, Meriden, Phillip and Debbie Dowding, Elk City, OK, Bruce and Betty Lutz, Mayetta, aunts and uncles, Ellen (Matt) Phillips, Tara (Brad) Haines, Kayla (Craig) Stewart, Trenton (Megan) Phillips, Dayton (Cassidy) Cooney, Zach Stiffler, Nick (Carlene) Marcotte, great-grandparents, Dan and Patsy Lucy, CO, Ron (Vonnie) Klingbeil, Ruth (Harlan) May, Jack and Melba Furnace, Elk City, OK, Dan and Elsie Dalrymple, Meriden, cousins,Elizabeth, Peyton, Arabella, Aria, Joshua, Carson, Evan, Bennett, Aria, Angelina, Siera, Phillip, Lila and many great aunts, great uncles and great cousins were loved by Chance.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Jefferson of Assembly of God Church, Meriden. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday evening at the church. Memorial contributions may be made payable to Nichole M. Dowding and sent in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. Online condolences may be made at http://www.barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
