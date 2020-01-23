Home

Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Charlene Ann (Wilhelm) Collom

Charlene Ann (Wilhelm) Collom Obituary
Charlene Ann (Wilhelm) Collom Charlene A. Collom passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born on October 26, 1945, in Axtell, KS, and was preceded in death by her husband Sam Collom, daughter Lori Collom, parents Lester and Virginia Wilhelm and brother Robert "Bob" Wilhelm. Charlene is survived by her brothers, Wayne, Dale, and Tom Wilhem; three sons, Steven (Jennifer), David (Becky), and Craig (Karen); and four grandchildren, Dylan Jarred, Kelsey and Kristen. Charlene was the glue that kept the family together. Getting up by 4am daily to wash clothes, make lunches and get the kids off to school before heading off to work. Her evenings were spent helping her children with homework and taking them to sports activities. Her smile beamed so bright each time that she saw or talked about her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her boys often teased Charlene about her setting a priority by first getting a big hug and kiss from her grandchildren and asking how they were doing, then acknowledging her daughter-in-laws, and if they were lucky, Charlene would finally acknowledge her sons. Charlene retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield. Funeral services will be at 9:30am Saturday, January 25, at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Avenue, Topeka. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be at the chapel on Friday, January 24th from 5:00-7:00pm. To leave a message for Charlene's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
