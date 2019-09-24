|
|
Charlene Berniece Hogan Charlene Berniece Hogan, 81, of Lenexa, (formerly of Topeka) passed away Sept. 20, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, 6-8pm at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel, 14275 S Black Bob Rd, Olathe, KS with Graveside Service on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at 10:00 am in Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, 6th & Gage, Topeka, KS. To leave a message for the family and to view the full obituary, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019