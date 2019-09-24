Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
14275 Blackbob Road South
Olathe, KS 66063
913-768-6777
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
14275 Blackbob Road South
Olathe, KS 66063
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum
6th & Gage
Topeka, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Hogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Berniece Hogan


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene Berniece Hogan Obituary
Charlene Berniece Hogan Charlene Berniece Hogan, 81, of Lenexa, (formerly of Topeka) passed away Sept. 20, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, 6-8pm at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel, 14275 S Black Bob Rd, Olathe, KS with Graveside Service on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at 10:00 am in Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, 6th & Gage, Topeka, KS. To leave a message for the family and to view the full obituary, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now