Charlene Still
1926 - 2020
Charlene Still, 94, of Topeka, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at a Topeka hospital. She was born January 29, 1926 in Pawnee City, Nebraska, the daughter of Charles E. and Alma M. (Crane) Townsend.

Charlene was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Free Methodist Church.

Charlene married Roy Still on March 8, 1945 in Seneca, Kansas. He preceded her in death on June 8, 1983. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, twin Geraldine, Ruth Ann, Robert, Lawrence, Roberta "Mac", Virginia, James, Lloyd and Glen.

Survivors include their children, Charles J. (Jeanie) Still of Topeka, Richard E. (Patricia) Still of Bahama, North Carolina, Roy A. (Bonnie) Still of Topeka, David L. (Susan) Still of Topeka, 10 grandchildren, Julie, Mary, Jaime, Kyle, Hannah, Jennifer, Shaun, Melissa, Mark and Sara, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and her siblings, Lorraine, Charles and Frankie Bill.

Private services will be held at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the First Free Methodist Church, 3450 S.E. Indiana Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66605.

To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
