Charles August Hutchison Charles August Hutchison, 92, Overbrook, Kansas, formerly of Burlingame, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Brookside Retirement Community.
He was born August 2, 1926 at Scranton, KS, the son of Charles M. and Anna M. Sheall Hutchison. He graduated from Scranton High School in 1944.
He was a member of the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. Hutch was a stockman and farmer in the Osage County area his entire life. He worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation, served two terms as a Osage County Commissioner in the early 1990's, was a member of the Corinthian Lodge #79 A.F. & A.M. for over 70 years and was a member of the Burlingame Rotary Club.
Charles married Hanna Jane Rowe on February 22, 1959 in rural Scranton. She preceded him in death on March 29, 1986. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary June Thompson.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan Marie (Alan) Smith, Osage City, KS; a son, Charles Michael "Chuck" (Cindy) Hutchison, Lenexa, KS; five grandchildren, Betsy Anne Stephens, Sarah Jayne Stephens, Charles Andrew (Stacy) Hutchison, Tyler James Hutchison, David Robert Stephens, two great grandchildren, Wyatt Brandon Pope, Henry Hutchison Filkins, one niece and two nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame, KS. Burial will follow in Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Carey Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brookside Retirement Community Activity Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019