Charles Benton Manspeaker Charles Benton Manspeaker passed away January 27, 2020 in his home in Estes Park,Colorado. He was born March 1, 1949 in Topeka, Ks. He graduated from Topeka West High School in 1967.



He was a veteran, having served his country in Vietnam, Desert Storm and in the Middle East after 911.



He went on to become an inspector of aviation, which is the highest status of an aircraft mechanic. Also had several businesses in Colorado. He retired in 2007.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Hodges Manspeaker, his parents, Frank and Julia Manspeaker. He is survived by his daughters, Samantha Manspeaker and Rachel Manspeaker both of Colorado, a sister Susan Romero of Topeka, brothers Chris Manspeaker of California and Marc Manspeaker of Arizona.



A celebration of life was held at his home in Estes Park on his birthday March 1, 2020.



