Meriden-Charles D. Martin, 85, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at a Topeka Hospital.
A prayer service will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Inurnment will be in St. Clare Cemetery, Emmett. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 A.M. Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
Due to Covid 19, masks and social distancing are required.