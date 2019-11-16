Home

Charles D. "Chuck" McCall

Charles D. "Chuck" McCall, 85 of Topeka, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas. He was born July 30, 1934 in Topeka.

Chuck served in the U.S. Navy during the Koran War, honorably discharged October 17, 1957. He worked 32 years as an Elevator Technician, known about town as "The Elevator Man". He was a proud member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation

Survivors include his wife, Patricia "Pat" McCall, Son Darrin L. McCall, Daughters, Tricia (Bryce)Decker and Lana McCall, Grandchildren, Connor and Gabrielle Stotts, Drake McCall, Darrin, Nickolas, Braydn, and Issak Decker.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Gary McCall, his parents Walter and Glendola (Rude) McCall, siblings Leslie McCall and Mary Applegate.

A Celebration of Chuck's life is being planned for a later date.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
