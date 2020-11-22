Diocesan priest of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, Monsignor Charles "Charley" Douglas



McGlinn, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 78.



Charley was born on January 1, 1942 in Leavenworth, Kansas to John and Margaret McGlinn. He



attended Immaculate Conception grade school and Immaculata High School in Leavenworth, Kansas.



In May of 1959, Charley entered St. Thomas Seminary in Denver, Colorado where he earned a Bachelor



of Art degree in Philosophy and Master of Arts of in Religious Education. It was there that he met his lifelong best friend, Monsignor Tom Tank. Charley was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Kansas City



in Kansas on May 27, 1967 by Archbishop Edward J. Hunkeler, and celebrated his first solemn mass the



following day at his childhood parish, Immaculate Conception, in Leavenworth.



Upon becoming a priest, Charley had several parish assignments in the decades that followed to include:



Associate Pastor at St. Peter Cathedral in Kansas City, Kansas in 1967; Associate Pastor at Our Lady and



St. Rose in Kansas City, Kansas in 1969; Pastor at Blessed Sacrament in Kansas City, Kansas in 1973;



Temporary Administrative Pastor at Sacred Heart in Leavenworth, Kansas in 1981; Pastor at Queen of



the Holy Rosary in Overland Park in 1981. His next parish assignment would be his longest-tenured: In



1986, Charley became Pastor at Curé of Ars in Leawood, Kansas where he served for nearly 28 years



until his retirement in July 2015. In May 2018, Charley returned to parish life as Senior Parochial Vicar in



Residence at Church of the Ascension, Overland Park.



In addition to his pastoral assignments, Charley held several diocesan roles. He was assigned the role of



Director of Religious Education in 1980. In 1995, Archbishop Kelleher appointed Charley as Vicar General



for the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, a position he held until 2009. In March 2005, Charley was



given the Prelate of Honor of His Holiness and named Monsignor.



Charley was a man of great faith, and lived it to the fullest by loving others. His calling to the holy life



was evident even in his early years. As a young child, he witnessed a tragic accident where another



young boy was hit by a car. Charley went to the boy, prayed over him and baptized him before he died.



Charley was the second of six boys, and the unbreakable bond held by the "McGlinn Brothers" is



undoubtedly a testament to Charley's faith-filled role in their lives. He was a true Irishman, as seen in his



eyes whenever he so often smiled (although once while on a trip to Scotland visiting a niece studying



abroad, other tourists stopped to ask him for directions assuming he was a local). Charley was a brilliant



mind, and his interests spanned from chemistry to trivia to painting to poetry, the fruits of one of his



greatest legacies.



During his time at Cure of Ars, Charley began a tradition of saying, "I have a little prayer for you" at the



end of his homilies. This was Charley's way of announcing one of his "poem prayers" - writings that



gained popularity through the years. For more than 25 years, Charley wrote and published an annual



poem prayer booklet for Christmas and sent donation proceeds to Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos



orphanage in Miacatlan, Mexico, which Cure of Ars parish supported. In November 2015, Charley



published Poem Prayers, a book compilation of more than 200 of his favorite poems.



Charley devoted a lifetime of service to God, living a powerful mission and bestowing the gift of faith to



all he encountered. He also took any and every opportunity to grant others with his many pranks. His



nieces and nephews loved to visit him at the Cure of Ars rectory and discover his many hand buzzers,



finger snapping packs of gum, rubber chickens, or his favorite, a lighter that shocked whoever tried to



ignite it. In addition to his role as all-star prankster, Charley was the beloved faith leader of the McGlinn



family. He was adored by all, especially his nieces and nephews. Whenever Charley arrived at family



events, everything stopped and eighteen McGlinn children would swarm him with love. This welcome



party continued when the next generation of McGlinn children arrived and grew to know and love



Charley. Charley celebrated countless family masses, baptisms, First Communions, weddings and



funerals - all special moments the entire clan will forever cherish.



Charley was preceded in death by his father, John, and his mother, Margaret. He is survived by his five



brothers John (Karen) McGlinn, Costa Mesa, California, Jim (Jeanne) McGlinn, Asheville, North Carolina,



Mike (Karon) McGlinn, Leawood, Pat (Linda) McGlinn, Leavenworth, and Don (Sallie) McGlinn,



Tecumseh, Kansas, along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who will all



miss him dearly.



In lieu of a wake, a mass will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 7:00pm at Church of the



Ascension 9510 W 127th St, Overland Park, Kansas. A funeral Mass will be Wednesday, November 25



2020 at 10:30am at Church of the Ascension with a private burial immediately following at Mount



Calvary cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas. Donations can be made to Catholic Charities of Northeast



Kansas. Monsignor Charles Douglas Charley McGlinn



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store