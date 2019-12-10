|
Charles Earl "Pete" Copp Charles Earl "Pete" Copp, 88, Auburn, Kansas, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Pete was born February 9, 1931, the son of Harry and Lottie Hamby Copp. He married Romona Orndoff on January 24, 1949. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in January of this year.
Pete was a plumber and owned Copp Plumbing Company. He later worked for McElroy's, retiring in 1995.
He was a member of the Auburn Presbyterian Church and was involved in many different capacities there. Pete also worked with Boy Scout Troop 117 for years with his sons. He was an instrumental part of starting the Auburn Community Center and the Auburn Community Library.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Bill and Maurice, his son, David Copp, in 2005, and his great grandson, Micah Copp, in 2018.
Pete is survived by his wife, Romona Copp, Auburn, KS; three sons, Chuck (Paula) Copp, Topeka, KS; Dale (Sandy) Copp, Gaithersburg, MD; Wayne (Julie) Copp, Auburn, KS; a daughter, Laura (Mark) Ludwick, Auburn, KS; a daughter in law, Loa (Paul) Gordon, Topeka, KS; 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Pete worked tirelessly for his family, his church and his community. He rarely missed an opportunity to help out and was a blessing to many.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Auburn Community Center, Auburn, KS. Burial will follow in Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Auburn Community Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Auburn Community Center or the Auburn Presbyterian Church and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019