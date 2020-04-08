Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
785-843-1120
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward "Ed" Black III


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward "Ed" Black III Obituary
Mr. Charles Edward "Ed" Black III A Celebration Memorial will be held later for Charles "Ed" Black, 75, Lawrence, Kansas. Ed passed away at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

He was born in Wichita, Kansas on April 10, 1944 and adopted by Charles Edward and Hellen (Delthenri) Black.

He was a teacher and media specialist in Haysville and Derby, Kansas.

Survivors include Donna of the home, two daughters Brea Black (Matt Torrres), Jeana (Jerod) Lyles, and two grandchildren, Gabriel and Alice.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the or The Nature Conservancy and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, Kansas 66044.

For more information or to post a condolence go to

warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -