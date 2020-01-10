Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Hackett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward Hackett Obituary
Charles Edward Hackett Charles Edward Hackett, 86, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away January 8, 2020 at is home. Charles was born on April 4, 1933 in Perry, Kansas. Son of James and Pauline Hujing Hackett.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2020, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church. Burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Perry, Kansas will take place later that afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mater Dei Catholic Church and sent in the care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, Kansas 66603.

To view full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
Download Now