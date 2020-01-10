|
Charles Edward Hackett Charles Edward Hackett, 86, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away January 8, 2020 at is home. Charles was born on April 4, 1933 in Perry, Kansas. Son of James and Pauline Hujing Hackett.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2020, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church. Burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Perry, Kansas will take place later that afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mater Dei Catholic Church and sent in the care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020