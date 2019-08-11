Home

Charles Edwin Musick


1945 - 2019
Charles Edwin Musick Obituary
Charles Edwin Musick Charles Edwin Musick, 74, Overbrook, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.

Charles was born August 6, 1945 in Richland, the son of Birdie Lloyd and Gladys Marcella (Vigo) Musick. He attended Berryton schools.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; son, Curtis and his wife Shannon; grandson, Charlie; brother, Jim and his wife Verla; and sister, Anita Maichel.

Charles was a horse trader and muleskinner his whole life.

He loved is family, friends and kids.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
