Charles F. Richter Charles Frederick Richter, 79, of Circleville, KS, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Community Hospital in Onaga, KS.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service time. Family requests favorite sports team for attire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Heart of Jackson Humane Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020