Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
the family farm - drive by memorial
in front of the B & P Propane building at 21786 Q Road
Holton, KS
Charles G. "Charlie" King

Charles G. "Charlie" King Obituary
Charles G. "Charlie" King Charles Glenn King, 88, of Holton, KS, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at The Pines in Holton, KS.

A private family memorial service will be held Thursday on the family farm. A drive by memorial will take place on Thursday evening, May 14, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. in front of the B & P Propane building at 21786 Q Road, Holton, KS. It is suggested that those driving out to speak to the family enter from the north and exit to the south for better traffic flow. The family strongly suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the SOLID Christian Church or Heart of Jackson Humane society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020
