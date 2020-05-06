Home

Charles H. Goode


1943 - 2020
Charles H. Goode Obituary
Charles H. Goode Charles H. Goode, 77, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.

He was born April 19, 1943, in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, the son of Homer Goode and Frankie (Phillips) Turner.

He received an Associate Degree in Engineering.

Charles was employed by Smith Broadcasting for many years as the Vice President of Engineering.

Survivors include his partner, Annamae Ahlstedt of the home; four sisters, Francis, Pauline, Paulette and Dorothy. He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Linda and a brother, Danny.

Charles enjoyed music. He played in several bands.

Honoring Charles's request, cremation is planned. No services are scheduled at this time. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Kansas Parkinson Association, PO Box 67342 Topeka, KS 66667-0342.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020
