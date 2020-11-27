Charles H. "Charlie" Heideman, 90, of Topeka, Kansas died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, where he was admitted due to complications of Covid-19.
Charlie was born on March 7, 1930 to Henry F. and Catherine C. Henry Heideman in Axtell, Kansas.
Charlie was a avid bowler and was very proud to have bowled a 300 game. He was still actively bowling and within the last month he had bowled a 600 series. Charlie served in the U.S. Army and spent time in Korea during the war. After his military service, Charlie went to work for Goodyear in Topeka and retired after 40 of service to the company and retired in 1995. On weekend Charlie would return to the family farm to help his brother Ben with the farming.
He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Corning and attended Christ the King church in Topeka. Charlie was a life time member of the Knights of Columbus Council 534 in Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Sr. Karen Heideman O.S.B and Virginia Runnebaum; brothers Jerry and Ray, and brother-in-law's, Vern Runnebaum, Buck Reed and Charles Gress.
He is survived by his brothers, Bob (Eleanor) Heideman of Seneca, Tony (Anna Marie) Heideman of Corning, Gene (Marilyn) Heideman of Topeka and Ben Heideman of Corning; his sisters, Ann Gress of Seneca, Carolyn (Jerry) Osterhaus of Seneca and Rita (Buck) Reed of Topeka.
A rosary will be prayed on Friday morning on November 27, 2010 at 10:00 A.M at the St. Patrick's Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. in Corning.
Memorials are for St. Patrick's Cemetery and or NCTC in Seneca, sent in care of the family.
