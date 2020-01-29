|
Charles H. Hoffmeister Charles H. Hoffmeister, 90, passed away January 26, 2020 at Brewster Place Rehab in Topeka. Charles was born June 9, 1929 in Chickasha, OK. He is the son of Harry and Juanita Hoffmeister who preceded him in death. On October 22, 1950 Charles married Donna, she preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca (Bruce) Tomlinson; son, Richard (Coleen) Hoffmeister; granddaughter, Raina "Charlie" Tomlinson; grandson, Jamie (Tori) Tomlinson and great-grandsons, Declan and Hagen Tomlinson; grandson Matthew (Lucy) Tomlinson and great-granddaughter, Emma Tomlinson. Funeral services will be at 11:00AM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, followed by Eastern Star and Masonic services. Family will receive friends the hour prior to the funeral. Chuck will lie in state on Thursday, January 30th until 4:00PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 210 NW Menninger Rd., Topeka, KS 66617. For the full obituary, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020